Mumbai on yellow alert as overnight rain hits normalcy
Mumbai and nearby districts are on yellow alert until September 18, 2025, after intense overnight rain—some neighborhoods got over 150mm in just nine hours.
The IMD says more downpours are likely until September 18, with Bandra's Pali Chimbai and Worli among the hardest hit.
Plan ahead if you're heading out
The downpour has flooded roads and train tracks, making daily commutes tough for many.
Key spots like Andheri and Khar subways were underwater, causing traffic jams and train delays at Dadar and Matunga.
While incidents like house collapses, tree falls, and electrical faults have been reported across the city, thankfully no injuries so far.
Even Raigad district saw major rainfall—Matheran got a whopping 271mm—so it's a good idea to plan ahead if you're heading out.