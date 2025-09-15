Mumbai on yellow alert as overnight rain hits normalcy

Plan ahead if you're heading out

The downpour has flooded roads and train tracks, making daily commutes tough for many.

Key spots like Andheri and Khar subways were underwater, causing traffic jams and train delays at Dadar and Matunga.

While incidents like house collapses, tree falls, and electrical faults have been reported across the city, thankfully no injuries so far.

Even Raigad district saw major rainfall—Matheran got a whopping 271mm—so it's a good idea to plan ahead if you're heading out.