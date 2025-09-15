Karnataka's 1st trans survey kicks off, but activists raise concerns
Karnataka just rolled out India's first survey of sexuality minorities, focusing on the transgender community, aiming to collect real data on housing, jobs, and education for over 40,000 people.
The project is happening at 31 district hospitals with trained transgender surveyors using tablets.
While some tech hiccups were sorted quickly, activists are concerned about participants losing income by having to visit hospitals.
Activists say local community spots would be better for gathering info
The 45-day survey uses an app with 125 questions covering personal and community life.
Still, folks like Monica T.G. say it'd be better to gather info at local community spots so people don't miss work or pay just to take part.
More trans voices needed in decision-making bodies
Rakshita from Ondede stressed that more trans voices should be included in decision-making bodies and highlighted efforts by Okkoota's coalition to keep tabs on how things go.
After years of advocacy, this move is seen as a meaningful step toward meeting the needs and rights of Karnataka's transgender population.