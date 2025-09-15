Karnataka's 1st trans survey kicks off, but activists raise concerns India Sep 15, 2025

Karnataka just rolled out India's first survey of sexuality minorities, focusing on the transgender community, aiming to collect real data on housing, jobs, and education for over 40,000 people.

The project is happening at 31 district hospitals with trained transgender surveyors using tablets.

While some tech hiccups were sorted quickly, activists are concerned about participants losing income by having to visit hospitals.