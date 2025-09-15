SC backs removal of 'waqf by user' rule
The Supreme Court has found no prima facie arbitrariness in the government's decision to drop the "waqf by user" rule from the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.
This rule used to let properties be declared waqf just because they were used for religious purposes, even if there was no paperwork.
The judges said removing it wasn't random—it's meant to stop people from misusing this provision.
Court says change aims to protect public assets
This move aims to prevent anyone from wrongly claiming government land as waqf property and keeps things more transparent.
Only waqfs registered before April 8, 2025 are protected now—waqfs must now be formally registered.
The government pointed out that claims on waqf land have shot up since 2013 (over 20 lakh acres!), raising worries about fake or illegal claims.
The court stated that this change is intended to protect public assets and make sure only genuine waqfs are recognized.