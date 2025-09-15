SC backs removal of 'waqf by user' rule

Court says change aims to protect public assets

This move aims to prevent anyone from wrongly claiming government land as waqf property and keeps things more transparent.

Only waqfs registered before April 8, 2025 are protected now—waqfs must now be formally registered.

The government pointed out that claims on waqf land have shot up since 2013 (over 20 lakh acres!), raising worries about fake or illegal claims.

The court stated that this change is intended to protect public assets and make sure only genuine waqfs are recognized.