IndiGo Bengaluru Ahmedabad flight delayed after handwritten bomb threat note
India
An IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad got delayed after a crew member found a handwritten note in the bathroom saying, "Don't go. Bomb Hai! Please."
The airline reported the incident to police, citing safety worries and major disruption for everyone on board.
Security found nothing, Bengaluru police investigate
Security quickly searched the plane but didn't find anything suspicious.
An FIR was filed at the airport police station, and Bengaluru police have started investigating who left the note and why.
IndiGo is pushing for a thorough probe, stressing how serious this kind of security breach really is.