IndiGo to operate 28 flights to Middle East on March 22
India
IndiGo is set to operate 28 flights between India and the Middle East on March 22, even as tensions with Iran make things tricky.
Destinations include Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, Riyadh, and Muscat, but plans may shift based on safety updates.
Airline sets up special contact center for queries
IndiGo says it's focused on keeping travelers safe and has set up a special contact center for any questions or changes.
Amid diplomatic strains in the region, the airline urges passengers to double-check their flight status before heading out.