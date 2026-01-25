IndiGo tweaks flights as Iran-US tensions rise

Why should you care?

If you're flying with IndiGo or know someone who is, it's a good idea to double-check flight details or reach out for updates—delays or changes could pop up last-minute.

This all comes after the US sent warships to the region and Iran briefly closed its airspace recently, so airlines are putting safety first.

Even if you're not traveling right now, it's a reminder of how global events can shake up everyday plans.