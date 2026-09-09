Indore slips to 2nd in 2026 clean air survey
India
Indore just lost its top spot in the 2026 Clean Air Survey, coming in second with 197 points, just one point behind Lucknow.
Last year, Indore had a perfect score, but this time its PM10 performance pushed it down.
Jabalpur took third place, while Bhopal and Agra tied for fourth.
Mayor Bhargava cites PM10, outlines measures
Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava shared that PM10 levels were the main reason for the drop, even though the city cut them by more than 15% recently.
Indore is not giving up: they are rolling out more electric busses, switching garbage trucks to electric, encouraging cleaner fuels for industries, and cleaning roads daily across 700km.
The city's air is still above national standards but definitely improving.