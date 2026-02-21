Indore viral video helps woman reunite with family after 1.5yr
India
A viral video from Indore unexpectedly brought a family back together after 1.5 years apart.
Rekha Devi, 45, was found wandering and mistaken for a child-lifter by locals, leading to an assault that was caught on camera.
When the video reached her daughter in Meerut, she instantly recognized her mom and rushed to Indore for an emotional reunion.
Devi had gone missing from Meerut
Devi had gone missing from Meerut after losing her son and brother, leaving her family searching and filing a missing person report.
Thanks to the viral clip, what started as a distressing incident ended up reuniting a mother with her loved ones—showing just how powerful social media can be in real life.