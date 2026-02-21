Indore viral video helps woman reunite with family after 1.5yr India Feb 21, 2026

A viral video from Indore unexpectedly brought a family back together after 1.5 years apart.

Rekha Devi, 45, was found wandering and mistaken for a child-lifter by locals, leading to an assault that was caught on camera.

When the video reached her daughter in Meerut, she instantly recognized her mom and rushed to Indore for an emotional reunion.