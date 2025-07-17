Infant perishes, father hurt in MP wall collapse
A heartbreaking accident in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, saw a two-month-old baby girl, Sakshi, lose her life and her father Dashrath seriously injured when a wall of their under-construction house collapsed early Thursday morning after heavy rain.
Both were rushed to the hospital, but sadly, Sakshi couldn't be saved.
The tragedy has sparked fresh worries about building safety during the monsoon.
Investigation underway to determine cause of collapse
Police are now looking into whether poor construction or the heavy rain was to blame for the collapse.
Officer Om Prakash Ahir and his team are gathering evidence and talking to witnesses to figure out if anyone should be held responsible.
While Dashrath continues his recovery in hospital, authorities say they're committed to finding answers and making sure those at fault are held accountable.