INS Udaygiri, INS Himgiri to join Indian Navy on August 26

Frigates are part of Project 17A class

Both frigates are part of the Project 17A class and come loaded with high-tech gear—think surface-to-surface missiles and anti-submarine systems.

Built in Mumbai and Kolkata, their construction brought together over 200 local businesses and created thousands of jobs.

This move isn't just about defense—it's also a big boost for Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, showing off what homegrown talent can do.