Next Article
INS Udaygiri, INS Himgiri to join Indian Navy on August 26
Big news for the Indian Navy—on August 26, 2025, they'll be adding two advanced stealth frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, to their fleet at a ceremony in Visakhapatnam.
What's special? It's the first time major combat ships from different Indian shipyards are joining the Navy together.
Frigates are part of Project 17A class
Both frigates are part of the Project 17A class and come loaded with high-tech gear—think surface-to-surface missiles and anti-submarine systems.
Built in Mumbai and Kolkata, their construction brought together over 200 local businesses and created thousands of jobs.
This move isn't just about defense—it's also a big boost for Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, showing off what homegrown talent can do.