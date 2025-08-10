Next Article
Uncle kills nephew over Free Fire gaming funds
A tragic case from Bengaluru: a 50-year-old security guard, G R Nagaprasad, allegedly killed his 14-year-old nephew, Amogh Keerthi, after repeated arguments over money to play the popular online game Free Fire.
Amogh had been living with his uncle since his parents separated and reportedly kept asking for gaming funds.
The incident happened early morning on August 4.
Nagaprasad fled but turned himself in
After the murder, Nagaprasad fled but turned himself in to police three days later.
He admitted he was overwhelmed by constant requests for money and past conflicts with Amogh.
Police have registered a murder case and are now looking into family tensions and how gaming addiction may have played a role in this heartbreaking event.