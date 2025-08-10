Kishtwar encounter with militants continues; in Kulgam, operation enters day 10

Operation in Kulgam 1 of longest-running in recent times

The standoff in Kishtwar is still ongoing with no reported injuries so far.

In Kulgam, one militant was killed earlier this month, but two soldiers lost their lives and four others were hurt on August 9 as fighting flared up again.

The Army, police Special Operations Group, and CRPF are using drones, helicopters, and para commandos to hunt down the remaining militants hiding out in the dense forest—making this one of the longest-running counterterror operations Kashmir has seen recently.