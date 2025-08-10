Bengaluru man loses ₹35 lakh in online 'arrest' scam
A 35-year-old software engineer in Bengaluru lost nearly ₹35 lakh after cyber fraudsters pretended to be Mumbai Police.
Claiming he was involved in harassment and money laundering, the scammers threatened him with criminal charges and constant surveillance.
Pressured and scared, he ended up transferring the money to a so-called "verification" account—using a personal loan and even pawning gold to arrange the funds.
Scammers use fake police identities and fear tactics online
The incident happened in July 2024, with an FIR now filed at Babusapalya under cheating and extortion laws.
Bengaluru's Cyber Crime Police are investigating, aiming to track down those behind this digital "arrest" trick.
The case highlights how scammers use fake police identities and fear tactics online—reminding everyone to stay alert when someone claims legal trouble out of the blue.