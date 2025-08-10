Bengaluru man loses ₹35 lakh in online 'arrest' scam

Scammers use fake police identities and fear tactics online

The incident happened in July 2024, with an FIR now filed at Babusapalya under cheating and extortion laws.

Bengaluru's Cyber Crime Police are investigating, aiming to track down those behind this digital "arrest" trick.

The case highlights how scammers use fake police identities and fear tactics online—reminding everyone to stay alert when someone claims legal trouble out of the blue.