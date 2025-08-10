Next Article
UP brother kills sister, boyfriend over relationship: Report
A tragic case from Jhansi, UP: Arvind Ahirwar (24) allegedly murdered his 18-year-old sister and her boyfriend Vishal Ahirwar (19) this month.
Despite family pushback, the couple had been together for over a year.
Arvind and his friend Prakash Prajapati reportedly tricked Vishal with a fake job offer, killed him, and left his body near a temple.
Two days later, on Raksha Bandhan, Arvind is accused of strangling his sister and disposing of her body.
Prakash arrested; hunt on for Arvind
Prakash has been arrested but Arvind is still missing. Police say family opposition likely led to the murders and are actively searching for Arvind.
FIRs have been filed in both cases, with authorities investigating all angles to bring justice for the victims.