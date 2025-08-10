UP brother kills sister, boyfriend over relationship: Report India Aug 10, 2025

A tragic case from Jhansi, UP: Arvind Ahirwar (24) allegedly murdered his 18-year-old sister and her boyfriend Vishal Ahirwar (19) this month.

Despite family pushback, the couple had been together for over a year.

Arvind and his friend Prakash Prajapati reportedly tricked Vishal with a fake job offer, killed him, and left his body near a temple.

Two days later, on Raksha Bandhan, Arvind is accused of strangling his sister and disposing of her body.