Why India is worried about China's dam on Brahmaputra river

The river's journey and seismic concerns

The river starts in Tibet, flows into India as the Siang, and eventually merges with the Ganges in Bangladesh—so changes upstream ripple downstream.

The dam sits in an earthquake-prone part of the Himalayas, raising worries about floods and shifting river patterns.

India also wants China to share more water data so everyone can prepare for any changes that might affect crops or fishing in both India and Bangladesh.