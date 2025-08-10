Why India is worried about China's dam on Brahmaputra river
India is uneasy about China building a massive dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo River, which turns into the Brahmaputra once it crosses into India.
The project could shake up water security, local farming, and even regional politics.
India's government is watching closely and has asked China to be open and talk things through with neighboring countries.
The river's journey and seismic concerns
The river starts in Tibet, flows into India as the Siang, and eventually merges with the Ganges in Bangladesh—so changes upstream ripple downstream.
The dam sits in an earthquake-prone part of the Himalayas, raising worries about floods and shifting river patterns.
India also wants China to share more water data so everyone can prepare for any changes that might affect crops or fishing in both India and Bangladesh.