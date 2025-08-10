Uttarkashi flash floods: Army, BRO build 90-feet Bailey bridge
After flash floods and mudslides hit Uttarkashi on August 5, the Indian Army and Border Roads Organisation quickly built a 90-feet Bailey bridge on the Gangotri Highway.
Finished today, the bridge reconnects Gangnani and Harshil—two areas that were left stranded—and is now helping get food and supplies to people who need them most.
Search teams are still looking for 49 missing folks
So far, over 1,200 people have been evacuated—including 177 airlifted by helicopter.
Search teams are still looking for 49 missing folks using sniffer dogs and thermal cameras.
In Harsil Valley, power is coming back bit by bit thanks to solar panels and micro-hydro plants.
Medical teams are also on-site to help anyone in need.
Alternate route on Harshil-Dharali road is also helping
Eight helicopters are flying in relief supplies while an alternate route on the Harshil-Dharali road is making sure essentials reach everyone stuck in remote spots.
The focus right now: keep everyone safe, connected, and cared for until things settle down.