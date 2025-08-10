Woman dies after ambulance gets stuck in traffic

Husband recalls ordeal

Chhaya's husband, Kaushik, shared that their trip—which should have taken about two and a half hours—dragged out over three because of potholes and gridlock.

As anesthesia wore off, his wife was in serious pain.

By the time they diverted to a closer hospital, doctors said she could have survived if help had come sooner.

The tragedy has put a spotlight on how Mumbai's rough roads and constant traffic jams can cost lives.