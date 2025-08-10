Next Article
Woman dies after ambulance gets stuck in traffic
A woman, Chhaya Purav, lost her life after the ambulance rushing her to Mumbai got stuck for hours in heavy traffic.
She was being taken for emergency care after a tree branch accident in Palghar, but the long delay on National Highway-48 meant she didn't make it.
Husband recalls ordeal
Chhaya's husband, Kaushik, shared that their trip—which should have taken about two and a half hours—dragged out over three because of potholes and gridlock.
As anesthesia wore off, his wife was in serious pain.
By the time they diverted to a closer hospital, doctors said she could have survived if help had come sooner.
The tragedy has put a spotlight on how Mumbai's rough roads and constant traffic jams can cost lives.