Delhi: 7 killed, 1 injured in wall collapse on scrap yard
Early Saturday in Jaitpur, southeast Delhi, a boundary wall gave way during heavy rain, killing seven people—two families with children—who were living in makeshift huts on a scrap yard.
The site was considered unsafe for living.
One person survived and is being treated in hospital.
Police have arrested Kurshid
Police have arrested Kurshid, the tenant who housed the victims illegally, while the landlord is on the run.
Charges include negligence and public nuisance.
Investigators are now looking into why people were allowed to live in such risky conditions and whether more could have been done to keep these workers safe.