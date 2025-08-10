Next Article
Karnataka: Transgender woman attacked for leaving 'gharana'
Anushri, a transgender woman in Tumakuru, Karnataka, was seriously injured when six members of her own community attacked her with blades and beer bottles.
She managed to escape to a mosque for safety and is now recovering in the hospital.
Police have booked the accused
Police have booked Asha—the alleged leader—and five others for attempted murder after Anushri's complaint.
The attack reportedly happened because Anushri left Asha's 'gharana,' a group accused of extortion and harsh punishments.
Following the incident, local transgender activists protested outside Kora Police station, demanding swift action against those involved and an investigation into the group's activities.