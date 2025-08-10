Next Article
Heavy rain alert in Telangana; Hyderabad just got drenched
Heads up, Telangana! The IMD says to expect heavy to very heavy rain in some areas from August 10-17, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds (30-40km/h) until August 13.
Hyderabad just got drenched—Amberpet saw 11cm and Himayatnagar 10cm of rain, causing flooding and waterlogging in many spots.
City officials are working on relief efforts
More rain could make things tougher for people already dealing with waterlogged streets.
City officials are working on relief efforts and improving drainage, but the forecast means everyone should stay alert.
Plans for better flood management are in the works as Hyderabad tackles these monsoon challenges.