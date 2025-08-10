Heavy rain alert in Telangana; Hyderabad just got drenched India Aug 10, 2025

Heads up, Telangana! The IMD says to expect heavy to very heavy rain in some areas from August 10-17, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds (30-40km/h) until August 13.

Hyderabad just got drenched—Amberpet saw 11cm and Himayatnagar 10cm of rain, causing flooding and waterlogging in many spots.