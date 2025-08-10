Army chief warns of new conflict, calls for whole-nation response
Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has raised concerns about a possible "new conflict" in India, saying the country needs a "whole-of-nation" response.
Speaking at IIT Madras, he called for everyone—tech experts, citizens, and institutions—to get involved in national defense.
This push comes alongside the launch of the Indian Army Research Cell at IIT Madras, part of India's bigger goal to be more self-reliant in defense.
General Dwivedi's vision for modern defense
General Dwivedi highlighted recent precision strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after the Pahalgam terror attack as examples of using tech and smart strategy together.
He also pointed to projects like building community bunkers and developing advanced drones with Indian partners.
The big message: modern defense isn't just about soldiers—it's about innovation and public participation too.