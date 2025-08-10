Army chief warns of new conflict, calls for whole-nation response India Aug 10, 2025

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has raised concerns about a possible "new conflict" in India, saying the country needs a "whole-of-nation" response.

Speaking at IIT Madras, he called for everyone—tech experts, citizens, and institutions—to get involved in national defense.

This push comes alongside the launch of the Indian Army Research Cell at IIT Madras, part of India's bigger goal to be more self-reliant in defense.