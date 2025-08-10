Baby-selling scam: 25 arrested in illegal surrogacy racket

Agents, biological parents among accused

Police have arrested 25 people so far, including doctors, staff, agents, and even some biological parents.

Investigations found that poor women were pressured into being surrogates for cash and babies were sold using fake documents showing clients as the real parents.

Raids uncovered pregnancy equipment and forged papers—even though the clinics were operating without valid licenses.

The accused face charges like fraud, forgery, illegal medical practice, and human trafficking.

The first rescued baby is now under state care as the probe widens—more arrests could follow soon.