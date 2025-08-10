Next Article
AIIMS clarifies stance on vaping after researchers' pro-e-cigarette views
AIIMS has set the record straight after two of its researchers questioned India's 2019 e-cigarette ban—saying those views are personal, not official.
The institute stands by the government's decision to keep e-cigarettes off the shelves.
AIIMS's official stance
AIIMS warns against believing claims that vaping is safer than smoking, especially for young people.
Only research published in respected journals counts as their official stance.
Instead of swapping one risky habit for another, AIIMS highlights its Tobacco Cessation Clinic to help people actually quit.
Only authorized spokespersons speak for AIIMS: Director
Director Dr. M Srinivas emphasized that only authorized spokespersons speak for AIIMS and urged everyone to rely on official channels for accurate info about tobacco and nicotine products.