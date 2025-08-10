Next Article
Bijnor brothers die trying to rescue cousin from toxic gas
Three brothers lost their lives on Sunday while trying to fix a pump belt inside a 20-foot-deep well in Sarkathal village, Bijnor.
Chhatrapal (25) went in first and was overcome by toxic gasses; his cousin Himanshu (22) and younger brother Kashish (20) followed to help but also passed out.
A villager tried to save them
A villager, Chetan Kumar, bravely tried to rescue them using a wet cloth as protection and managed to pull the brothers out with a rope.
Sadly, all three were declared dead at the hospital. The family declined legal action, so no further investigation is happening.
The tragedy highlights how dangerous it can be to work in confined spaces like wells without proper safety measures.