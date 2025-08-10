Next Article
Assam: Unrecognized madrasa demolished in Tinsukia
A madrasa in Lohari Kachari, Tinsukia, was taken down on Sunday after locals raised concerns about it running without government approval.
The mosque committee led the demolition, with Noor Islam—who ran the place—present as it happened.
Demolition of mosque boundary wall also done
The madrasa had been operating for about a year without official clearance, which worried residents. There were also some concerns about people linked to citizenship issues.
Alongside the madrasa, a nearby mosque's boundary wall—built over a drain and causing problems—was also removed.
Police were there to supervise and keep things peaceful.