Ram temple update: Wall around site to start construction
Big update from Ayodhya: the final phase of the Ram temple project kicks off this August, with a huge 3,400-meter-long wall going up around the complex.
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust says this is all about boosting safety and establishing it as a well-organized religious structure.
Wall will be equipped with barbed wire, sensors, watchtowers
Engineers India Limited will handle construction, with a budget of ₹80-90 crore.
The wall will sit 20 feet from the temple, making patrolling easier, and will be loaded with barbed wire, sensors, and watchtowers.
It should take just six to eight months to finish—helping protect both visitors and the temple's atmosphere.
There's a three-day flag-hoisting event set for November 23-25, 2025.
Expect flags on all major temples (not just Lord Ram's), plus saints and guests coming in from across India for a grand finale on November 25—definitely a moment to watch if you're following big cultural milestones.