INSAT-3DS spots cyclonic system on May 21, promising heat relief

Western disturbance to hit north India

This western disturbance is expected to bring thunderstorms, gusty winds, lightning, and rain to places like Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and western UP.

Dust storms and even some hail could pop up too.

While parts of northwestern and central India are still stuck with daytime temperatures over 45 Celsius and nighttime temperatures unusually high, meteorologists say this new system should finally help cool things down a bit and make nights more bearable.