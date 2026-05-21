INSAT-3DS spots cyclonic system on May 21, promising heat relief
Finally, some good news for everyone melting in the heat: satellite images show a big weather system moving in from the northwest, promising to cool things down.
This cyclonic system, spotted on May 21 by INSAT-3DS, is headed toward the Himalayas and northern plains, bringing hope for much-needed relief.
Western disturbance to hit north India
This western disturbance is expected to bring thunderstorms, gusty winds, lightning, and rain to places like Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and western UP.
Dust storms and even some hail could pop up too.
While parts of northwestern and central India are still stuck with daytime temperatures over 45 Celsius and nighttime temperatures unusually high, meteorologists say this new system should finally help cool things down a bit and make nights more bearable.