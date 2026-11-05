Delhi Police inspector transferred over headquarters protest transferred again

The action against the officers came after a confrontation between police and lawyers on October 23.

The incident involved an advocate, Lalit Bansal, who allegedly suffered a serious head injury during a scuffle at the Shahdara police station.

This led to clashes between lawyers and cops, triggering district court lawyers to go on an indefinite strike.

The lawyers called off their strike after the transfer and suspension of Vashistha and Kumar were ordered.