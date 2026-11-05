Delhi Police inspector transferred over headquarters protest transferred again
What's the story
The Delhi Police Commissioner has ordered the transfer of Inspector Arun Kumar to the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) Branch, his second transfer in two days. Kumar was earlier transferred from his post as Station House Officer (SHO) of Shahdara police station to the security unit before this latest transfer. He was initially transferred on October 28 along with ACP Manasvi Vashistha, who was later suspended on November 2 after he led a protest outside the force's headquarters.
Background details
Incident led to clash between lawyers and police
The action against the officers came after a confrontation between police and lawyers on October 23.
The incident involved an advocate, Lalit Bansal, who allegedly suffered a serious head injury during a scuffle at the Shahdara police station.
This led to clashes between lawyers and cops, triggering district court lawyers to go on an indefinite strike.
The lawyers called off their strike after the transfer and suspension of Vashistha and Kumar were ordered.
Protest details
Over 100 Delhi Police personnel protested outside police headquarters
On Monday, over 100 Delhi Police personnel protested outside the Police Headquarters. They demanded a meeting with Commissioner Anurag Kumar to discuss the October 23 incident and sought reinstatement of Vashisht and Kumar.
Standing outside the HQ, Vashishta said they only wanted to meet the police commissioner.
"There needs to be an SOP (standard operating procedure) to deal with such matters. If this happens to us, how will we fight to save....people of the city?" Vashishta said.
Transfer order
Vashistha on suspension
After he was suspended, Vashistha said the action had not discouraged him and expressed faith in the departmental inquiry.
"It was a fruitful discussion, and our problems will be resolved. Apart from this, I want to inform you that my suspension is true, but it has not reduced my courage and confidence in any manner. I feel that our focus, commitment and resolve should grow stronger every day," he said.