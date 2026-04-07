Internet shut, curfew in Manipur after 2 kids killed 

Violence erupted in Manipur 's Bishnupur district on Tuesday as protests intensified over the death of two children in a suspected rocket attack. The incident took place around 1:00am when suspected Kuki militants targeted their house with an explosive device while they were asleep. A five-year-old boy and his infant sister were killed, while their mother was injured. The tragic incident has sparked widespread protests in the Moirang Tronglaobi area.

Unrest escalates Protestors set fire to vehicles, vandalize police outposts Locals blocked roads, targeted police infrastructure, and torched vehicles, including oil tankers and a truck near a petrol pump. Protesters also set fire to tires outside the Moirang police station and vandalized a temporary police outpost. They later stormed a CRPF camp near the foothills of P Gelmol, near the Bishnupur-Churachandpur border. Security officers fired rounds and used smoke bombs to disperse the crowd. The firing injured at least 19 people. At least one person died on the spot.

Communication blackout Internet services suspended in 5 districts In light of the law and order situation, authorities have temporarily suspended internet and mobile data services in five districts: Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur. The suspension will last for three days from April 7. The decision was taken under Rule 3 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecommunication Services Rules, 2024. The move was necessary to curb the spread of "disinformation and false rumors," authorities said.

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