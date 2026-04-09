Intoxicated driver kills 2 engineering students in Hyderabad crash
India
A heartbreaking accident on Sagar Road, Hyderabad, took the lives of two engineering students, K Shiva and N Sandeep Kumar.
Their parked bike was hit by a speeding car driven by K Ram Kumar Reddy, who was reportedly well over the legal alcohol limit.
A pedestrian was also hurt before the car flipped over.
K Ram Kumar Reddy arrested, charged
Reddy was arrested and charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
Locals, upset by the tragedy and finding liquor bottles in his car, protested for stricter action against drunk driving.
Police had to step in to calm things down and clear up traffic on the busy road.