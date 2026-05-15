Investigators suspect Rajasthan NEET-UG leak involved Rishi Biwal's family
India
A big NEET-UG 2026 paper leak has come to light in Rajasthan, with Class 12 student Rishi Biwal under the spotlight.
He barely passed his board exams but was set to score over 600 in NEET, enough for a top medical seat.
This huge gap raised eyebrows, and investigators now think Biwal's family may have been using leaked papers since last year.
NTA cancels NEET, retest June 21
The Biwal family's sudden jump in NEET scores is being probed by the CBI.
After a whistleblower flagged a leaked "guess paper," the National Testing Agency canceled this year's exam for over 2.2 million students.
A fresh NEET-UG will be held on June 21 as authorities work to keep things fair for everyone.