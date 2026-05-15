Investigators suspect Rajasthan NEET-UG leak involved Rishi Biwal's family India May 15, 2026

A big NEET-UG 2026 paper leak has come to light in Rajasthan, with Class 12 student Rishi Biwal under the spotlight.

He barely passed his board exams but was set to score over 600 in NEET, enough for a top medical seat.

This huge gap raised eyebrows, and investigators now think Biwal's family may have been using leaked papers since last year.