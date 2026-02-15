IPSP protests against Modi's Israel visit
India
The Indian People in Solidarity with Palestine (IPSP) hit the streets in Asilametta, speaking out against PM Modi's upcoming trip to Israel.
They pointed to ongoing attacks on Palestinians—even after last October's ceasefire—and called for India to cut all diplomatic and trade links with Israel.
Their main ask: Modi should cancel his visit.
IPSP also criticized US-led 'Board of Peace'
IPSP didn't stop there—they also criticized the US-led "Board of Peace," calling it more about Western interests than real peace for Palestinians.
Comparing it to the old Simon Commission that ignored local voices, they urged India not to join such initiatives and instead stand up for Palestinian rights.