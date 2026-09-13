Iran, UAE can 'turn the page' on ties: Pezeshkian

The meeting between Pezeshkian and UAE Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was the highest-level contact.

The rift between Tehran and Abu Dhabi has widened due to US-Israeli aggression against Iran and retaliatory strikes by the Islamic Republic on US bases in Gulf States.

Pezeshkian reiterated that Iran has "no problem" with regional countries but objected to US military bases attacking his country.

We have a problem with the American bases...from which they are attacking..." Pezeshkian said.