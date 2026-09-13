Iran, UAE can 'turn the page' on ties: Pezeshkian
What's the story
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has expressed a desire to "turn the page" on the ongoing conflict in the Middle East with the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The statement came after a meeting with UAE Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the BRICS summit in India. Pezeshkian emphasized that both countries should look to build a future together despite recent tensions.
Economic tensions
Pezeshkian meets UAE crown prince at BRICS
The meeting between Pezeshkian and UAE Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was the highest-level contact.
The rift between Tehran and Abu Dhabi has widened due to US-Israeli aggression against Iran and retaliatory strikes by the Islamic Republic on US bases in Gulf States.
Pezeshkian reiterated that Iran has "no problem" with regional countries but objected to US military bases attacking his country.
We have a problem with the American bases...from which they are attacking..." Pezeshkian said.
Diplomatic efforts
BRICS leaders call for de-escalation in Middle East conflict
The BRICS leaders, including China and Russia, called for de-escalation in the Middle East conflict.
Chinese President Xi Jinping said the conflict "does not serve the common interests of the international community."
The joint declaration urged countries to exercise "maximum restraint" and avoid actions that could worsen the situation further.
Diplomatic balancing act
India caught in diplomatic crossfire
The Middle East conflict has put India in a tricky diplomatic position as it tries to balance ties with Iran, Israel, and Washington.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted BRICS countries' economic significance at the summit, accounting for half of the world's population and over 25% of global trade.
He called for transforming existing structures into platforms of partnership amidst ongoing conflicts and trade uncertainties.
US reaction
Trump 'doesn't care' if Gulf countries meet with Iran
US President Donald Trump stated on Sunday that he "does not care" whether Gulf nations engage in discussions with Iran about the future of the Strait of Hormuz and mentioned that it is "up to them" if they choose to hold talks with high-ranking Iranian officials.
On Saturday, he had said the war in Iran will likely end soon after November's midterm elections.