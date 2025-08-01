IRCTC to require Aadhaar for Tatkal ticket booking
From July 1, 2025, you'll need to use Aadhaar authentication to book Tatkal train tickets online via IRCTC.
Indian Railways says this move is all about stopping fake accounts and making sure real travelers get a fair shot.
As Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced, this should help keep bulk bookings by bots and fake users in check.
New rules for Tatkal ticket sales
If you've ever struggled to grab a Tatkal ticket, these changes are meant for you.
Starting July 15, even at PRS counters or through agents, an Aadhaar-based OTP will be required—so no shortcuts or shady workarounds.
Plus, agents can't book any tickets during the first half hour of sales each day (10-10:30am for AC classes; 11-11:30am for non-AC).
The goal? More transparency and less chaos so genuine passengers don't miss out.