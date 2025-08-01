IRCTC to require Aadhaar for Tatkal ticket booking

New rules for Tatkal ticket sales

If you've ever struggled to grab a Tatkal ticket, these changes are meant for you.

Starting July 15, even at PRS counters or through agents, an Aadhaar-based OTP will be required—so no shortcuts or shady workarounds.

Plus, agents can't book any tickets during the first half hour of sales each day (10-10:30am for AC classes; 11-11:30am for non-AC).

The goal? More transparency and less chaos so genuine passengers don't miss out.