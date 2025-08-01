Heavy rain warning in North Bengal from August 2 India Aug 01, 2025

Heads up if you're in North Bengal—IMD says to expect some serious rain from August 2 to 4.

Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri could see especially heavy downpours, while Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Cooch Behar are also in for a very wet spell thanks to active monsoon conditions.