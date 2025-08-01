Next Article
Heavy rain warning in North Bengal from August 2
Heads up if you're in North Bengal—IMD says to expect some serious rain from August 2 to 4.
Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri could see especially heavy downpours, while Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Cooch Behar are also in for a very wet spell thanks to active monsoon conditions.
Past day's rainfall data
In the past day, Nagrakata (Jalpaiguri) got drenched with 90mm of rain—the highest in West Bengal—while Purulia saw 60mm.
South Bengal isn't off the hook either: light to moderate showers are likely through August 7.
For Kolkata folks, expect cloudy skies and a bit of drizzle on Friday morning.