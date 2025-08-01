No more leaders' names in Tamil Nadu welfare schemes
The Madras High Court has told the Tamil Nadu government to stop naming welfare schemes after living individuals.
It also banned using photos of former Chief Ministers, ideological leaders, or DMK party symbols in promotional materials for these programs.
This decision follows a petition against using CM MK Stalin's name in the 'Ungaludan Stalin' outreach.
Implications for political neutrality in campaigns
The court's move is about keeping government programs neutral and not turning them into political promos.
Welfare schemes will still run as usual, but their names and promotional materials can't promote current leaders or parties.
The next hearing on August 13 could clarify things further, but for now, it's a push for fairer use of public resources—something that matters to anyone who cares about clean politics.