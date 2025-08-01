Next Article
India can import water-soluble fertilizers freely: Anupriya Patel
India uses about 3.35 lakh tons of water-soluble fertilizers a year, and most of it is imported from countries like China, Belgium, Egypt, Germany, Morocco, and the US.
These fertilizers are key for growing cash crops and fruits.
The government reassured everyone that there are no restrictions on importing from China right now.
What are the other key points?
Minister Anupriya Patel explained that only two types—"100% water-soluble complex" and "100% water-soluble mixture"—are officially recognized under the Fertiliser Control Order, but they aren't covered by the government's subsidy scheme.
She also made it clear that Indian fertilizer companies can freely import phosphatic and potassium fertilizers as needed—no extra rules or red tape in their way.