India can import water-soluble fertilizers freely: Anupriya Patel India Aug 01, 2025

India uses about 3.35 lakh tons of water-soluble fertilizers a year, and most of it is imported from countries like China, Belgium, Egypt, Germany, Morocco, and the US.

These fertilizers are key for growing cash crops and fruits.

The government reassured everyone that there are no restrictions on importing from China right now.