Scorpion-Shivling remark: Defamation case against Tharoor paused by Supreme Court India Aug 01, 2025

The Supreme Court has paused the defamation case against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for his 2018 comment likening PM Modi to a "scorpion sitting on a Shivling."

The judges questioned why this case should get priority and set the next hearing for September 15.

Tharoor says he was quoting someone else and that his words were just a metaphor, protected by law.