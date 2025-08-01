Scorpion-Shivling remark: Defamation case against Tharoor paused by Supreme Court
The Supreme Court has paused the defamation case against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for his 2018 comment likening PM Modi to a "scorpion sitting on a Shivling."
The judges questioned why this case should get priority and set the next hearing for September 15.
Tharoor says he was quoting someone else and that his words were just a metaphor, protected by law.
Case began in 2018
Tharoor reportedly made the remark in October 2018, which led BJP leader Rajiv Babbar to file a criminal complaint, claiming it insulted religious feelings and defamed Modi.
The Delhi High Court called Tharoor's words "despicable," but said the case couldn't be dismissed yet—so now it's up to the Supreme Court.
Who is Shashi Tharoor?
Tharoor is a senior Congress leader, former UN diplomat, and known for sparking debates with his sharp comments.
His speeches often make headlines and get people talking online.