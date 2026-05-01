Iron pipe hurled at Taj Express Friday morning injures 2
India
An iron pipe was hurled at the Taj Express train on Friday morning while it was traveling between Palwal and Hodal, breaking a window and injuring two people.
One passenger, Rajesh Aggarwal from Faridabad, got facial injuries from flying glass.
The incident happened around 8am on the New Delhi-Jhansi route.
Railway police file case, search underway
Both injured passengers got immediate treatment at Mathura Junction. railway police have filed a case and are looking for those responsible.
This incident has sparked fresh concerns about how safe it really is to travel by train and whether security needs to be stepped up.