IRTSA urges 8th Pay Commission to set ₹52,000 minimum salary

IRTSA seeks allowances and pay upgrades

IRTSA wants one-half of the Dearness Allowance added to basic pay, higher House Rent Allowance (up to 40%), and triple Transport Allowance covering more cities.

They're pushing for five financial upgrades over a career, counting training time too.

Plus, they're calling for a shorter 48-hour workweek and fixes for pay anomalies so everyone gets fair treatment across roles.