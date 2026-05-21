IRTSA urges 8th Pay Commission to set ₹52,000 minimum salary
India
Railway technical staff want the eighth Pay Commission to set a minimum salary of ₹52,000.
At their meeting in New Delhi, their association (IRTSA) called out long-standing pay gaps and slow career growth.
They're also asking for different pay raise rates depending on job level, aiming to make salaries fairer.
IRTSA seeks allowances and pay upgrades
IRTSA wants one-half of the Dearness Allowance added to basic pay, higher House Rent Allowance (up to 40%), and triple Transport Allowance covering more cities.
They're pushing for five financial upgrades over a career, counting training time too.
Plus, they're calling for a shorter 48-hour workweek and fixes for pay anomalies so everyone gets fair treatment across roles.