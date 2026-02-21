Is today (February 21) a bank holiday in India?
Banks across India will be open this Saturday, February 21, 2026, since it's the third Saturday of the month.
The second and fourth Saturdays (February 14 and 28) are observed as bank holidays nationwide; in addition, there are several state-specific bank holidays in February (for example February 18, 19, 20 and 23 in certain states).
Check state-specific holidays
February is packed with holidays—Maha Shivaratri falls on the 15th, and there are state-specific days like Losar (Feb 18), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Feb 19), and Statehood Day for Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram (Feb 20).
So if you need to visit your bank in person, double-check your local holiday list.
Note your bank's timings
Most public banks run from 10am to 4pm private ones like ICICI or HDFC usually open at 9:30am.
But don't stress—ATMs, UPI payments, net banking, and banking apps work anytime.
For anything that needs you at the branch—like cash deposits or cheques—it's smart to confirm your local timings first.