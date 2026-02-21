Is today (February 21) a bank holiday in India? India Feb 21, 2026

Banks across India will be open this Saturday, February 21, 2026, since it's the third Saturday of the month.

The second and fourth Saturdays (February 14 and 28) are observed as bank holidays nationwide; in addition, there are several state-specific bank holidays in February (for example February 18, 19, 20 and 23 in certain states).