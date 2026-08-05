ISI-backed terror module planned Jantar Mantar attack during CJP protest
What's the story
The Punjab Police has busted two cross-border terror modules backed by the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan. Nine suspects, including four juveniles, were arrested during the operation. Police said a preliminary probe revealed that the accused's foreign-based ISI handlers were attempting to recruit youngsters for terror-related operations, including an attack at Jantar Mantar. Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav confirmed the development, saying they recovered three illegal pistols, four petrol bombs and nine live cartridges from them.
Attack plan
Module planned attack at Delhi's Jantar Mantar
The first module was apprehended in the Rajasansi area and included one Sukhman Singh and three minors.
They were allegedly planning an attack at Delhi's Jantar Mantar during recent student protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), according to the police.
During interrogation, Sukhman admitted to being in touch with an ISI handler from Pakistan who had assigned him this task.
Plan
An accomplice from Uttar Pradesh was supposed to provide weapons
The police said that Sukhman confessed that he had traveled to Delhi with his associates but was unable to carry out the attack owing to tight security.
During questioning, it was found that an accomplice from Uttar Pradesh was supposed to provide Sukhman and his companions weapons and explosives for the Jantar Mantar attack, but the plot failed owing to security concerns, and they all returned to Punjab.
Surveillance probe
Second module discovered while probing suspicious CCTV cameras
The second module was discovered while probing suspicious CCTV cameras installed near railway tracks. The footage from these cameras was reportedly being shared with foreign handlers, DGP Yadav said.
Among those arrested in this module are Vansh Kumar (19), Anmol Singh alias Sahil (20) of Patti in Tarn Taran, Harman Singh alias Hammu (24), Sukhdev Singh (30) and Sukhman Singh (19) of Amritsar.
Transaction details
Both were brought on a production warrant
Commissioner of Police (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said reliable intelligence led them to intercept Vansh Kumar and his juvenile associate with an illegal.32 bore country-made pistol and three live cartridges.
Further investigation revealed that financial transactions for installing surveillance cameras were done via Paytm by Sukhdev Singh from Central Jail at Hammu's instance.
Both were brought on a production warrant and formally arrested in this case.