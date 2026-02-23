'It was minor tech incident': HAL dismisses Tejas crash reports 

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), India's leading aircraft manufacturer, has refuted media reports about a crash involving the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas earlier this month. The company clarified that the incident was a "minor technical incident" and not a crash. "HAL acknowledges the recent media reports on...LCA Tejas incident and wishes to provide factual clarification. There has been no reported crash of the LCA Tejas. The event in question was a minor technical incident on ground," the firm said.

Ongoing investigation HAL working closely with HAL "LCA Tejas maintains one of the world's best safety records among contemporary fighter aircraft. As a standard operating procedure, the issue is being analyzed in depth and HAL is working closely with the Indian Air Force (IAF) for a speedy resolution," the company said. There have been two confirmed crashes of the LCA Tejas since 2024. The first one occurred near Jaisalmer, Rajasthan in March 2024 and another during a maneuver at the Dubai Air Show in November 2025.

Reports Pilot ejected safely Reports from the Press Trust of India (PTI) and other news outlets had earlier said that a Tejas light combat aircraft overshot the runway at an airbase earlier this month. The reports stated that the aircraft was returning from a training sortie when it possibly suffered a brake failure, leading to major structural damage. However, the pilot ejected safely without serious injuries.

