'It was minor tech incident': HAL dismisses Tejas crash reports
What's the story
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), India's leading aircraft manufacturer, has refuted media reports about a crash involving the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas earlier this month. The company clarified that the incident was a "minor technical incident" and not a crash. "HAL acknowledges the recent media reports on...LCA Tejas incident and wishes to provide factual clarification. There has been no reported crash of the LCA Tejas. The event in question was a minor technical incident on ground," the firm said.
Ongoing investigation
HAL working closely with HAL
"LCA Tejas maintains one of the world's best safety records among contemporary fighter aircraft. As a standard operating procedure, the issue is being analyzed in depth and HAL is working closely with the Indian Air Force (IAF) for a speedy resolution," the company said. There have been two confirmed crashes of the LCA Tejas since 2024. The first one occurred near Jaisalmer, Rajasthan in March 2024 and another during a maneuver at the Dubai Air Show in November 2025.
Reports
Pilot ejected safely
Reports from the Press Trust of India (PTI) and other news outlets had earlier said that a Tejas light combat aircraft overshot the runway at an airbase earlier this month. The reports stated that the aircraft was returning from a training sortie when it possibly suffered a brake failure, leading to major structural damage. However, the pilot ejected safely without serious injuries.
Production progress
HAL is working hard to meet deadlines
Meanwhile, HAL is working hard to meet the deadlines for supplying the LCA Tejas Mark-1A to the IAF. The delays are reportedly due to issues with GE Aerospace's engines for the Indian fighter jet. In February 2021, the Defense Ministry signed a ₹48,000 crore deal with HAL for 83 jets and another ₹62,370 crore deal for 97 more jets.