New Delhi Metro Station to feature ixigo branding

Travel technology company ixigo has bagged the branding rights for New Delhi Metro Station. The move is part of a transit media marketing initiative, aimed at enhancing visibility among daily commuters and intercity travelers. As part of the deal, the station will be referred to as "ixigo New Delhi Metro Station" in select on-ground branding placements.

Branding details The branding initiative The branding initiative also includes in-metro audio announcements such as "The next station is New Delhi, ixigo" and "Agla station New Delhi, ixigo hai." This will integrate the brand into commuter information systems. Dinesh Kumar Kotha, CEO of ixigo Trains and ConfirmTkt, said this move is aimed at positioning ixigo within key travel touchpoints.

Station significance About New Delhi Metro Station New Delhi Metro Station is a major interchange in the Delhi Metro network, connecting the Yellow Line and Airport Express Line. It also provides access to New Delhi Railway Station (Ajmeri Gate side) and connectivity to Indira Gandhi International Airport terminals T2 and T3. The station sees heavy footfall owing to its position as a central transit hub in the capital.

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