17 inmates escape Tamil Nadu jail after faking epileptic seizure

"It appears that the prisoners escaped by putting a drama as if one of them was unwell and suffering from fits or epilepsy," IGP South Zone Vijayendra S Bidari said.

Four of the escapees have been rearrested as of Tuesday, including Praveen Kumar, who was the first to be caught. The other three are Silambarasan from Theni and Raja Sikandar and Rajkumar from Madurai.

A multi-district manhunt is underway with 17 specialized teams formed to trace the escapees.