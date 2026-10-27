17 inmates escape Tamil Nadu jail after faking epileptic seizure
What's the story
Seventeen undertrial prisoners escaped from Thekkampatti sub-jail in Tamil Nadu's Theni district on Monday night. The escape was allegedly executed after one of them faked an epileptic seizure to lure prison staff into opening their cell. When the guards came to assist, the inmates allegedly attacked them and fled. Three prison personnel were injured in the incident, with Grade II Police Constable Thangapandi suffering serious head injuries.
Ongoing search
4 out of 17 escapees have been rearrested
"It appears that the prisoners escaped by putting a drama as if one of them was unwell and suffering from fits or epilepsy," IGP South Zone Vijayendra S Bidari said.
Four of the escapees have been rearrested as of Tuesday, including Praveen Kumar, who was the first to be caught. The other three are Silambarasan from Theni and Raja Sikandar and Rajkumar from Madurai.
A multi-district manhunt is underway with 17 specialized teams formed to trace the escapees.
Security lapse
Investigation launched into incident
Police have set up check posts in Dindigul district and shared photographs of the fugitives with police teams in Madurai, Dindigul and Kerala's Idukki district.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are now under investigation, including possible security lapses that may have allowed the inmates to escape.
Theni Superintendent of Police KS Praveen Gowtham inspected the prison after the escape.
A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.