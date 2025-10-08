Jaipur hospital fire: 6 patients dead, relatives allege staff panicked
A tragic fire broke out in the neuro ICU at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital on Sunday, killing six critically ill patients.
The blaze, suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, quickly filled the area with thick smoke.
Fourteen other patients had to be rushed out; while hospital staff and attendants participated in evacuations, some relatives alleged that staff panicked and left during the fire.
Hospital officials replaced, fire safety firm's contract canceled
The Rajasthan government has replaced top hospital officials and suspended the executive engineer. A fire safety firm's contract was canceled as legal action begins.
Investigators are looking into earlier warnings about electrical issues—concerns that were flagged just last month but apparently not fixed.
₹10 lakh compensation announced
The state announced ₹10 lakh compensation for each victim's family.
Prime Minister Modi also shared his condolences and wished a quick recovery to those injured.