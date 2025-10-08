Jaipur hospital fire: 6 patients dead, relatives allege staff panicked India Oct 08, 2025

A tragic fire broke out in the neuro ICU at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital on Sunday, killing six critically ill patients.

The blaze, suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, quickly filled the area with thick smoke.

Fourteen other patients had to be rushed out; while hospital staff and attendants participated in evacuations, some relatives alleged that staff panicked and left during the fire.