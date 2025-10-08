Punjab family kidnapped in Iran after fake Canada immigration lured
A family from Rahon, Punjab—Dharminder Singh, his wife Sandeep Kaur, and their son—were kidnapped after being lured from Tehran airport to a remote location on September 25 by a gang pretending to be immigration agents.
The group tricked them with fake promises of settling in Canada via Iran and Dubai.
While in captivity, the family endured physical abuse as kidnappers demanded ₹1.5 crore ransom (later reduced to ₹80 lakh), which they scraped together by selling land and jewelry.
Family back home, no arrests yet
Their ordeal ended after Anandpur Sahib MP Malvinder Singh Kang alerted India's Ministry of External Affairs, prompting quick action from Minister S Jaishankar.
The family made it home safely on October 5 but no one has been arrested yet; they plan to file complaints against the local agents who set them up.
Sadly, this isn't a one-off—previously, other victims were also kidnapped in Iran under similar false job promises but got out only after diplomatic intervention.