Delhi's 'Sardar@150' celebration to feature national unity water pledge

Other activities planned for the month-long celebration

There'll be unity marches from Patel Chowk to the National War Memorial on October 31, with students and youth volunteers leading the way.

Throughout November, 10 of Delhi's districts will host their own unity marches.

Plus, a poster-making competition themed "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat - Aatmanirbhar Bharat" is on—the top 10 students from each district will be selected for a study tour to the Statue of Unity in Gujarat.