Delhi's 'Sardar@150' celebration to feature national unity water pledge
Delhi is rolling out "Sardar@150" to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, starting October 31, 2025.
The highlight? A unique "National Unity Water Pledge," where 150 students will collect water from the Yamuna and carry it to 25 major rivers across India—then bring water back for a unity ritual at Patel Chowk, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
Other activities planned for the month-long celebration
There'll be unity marches from Patel Chowk to the National War Memorial on October 31, with students and youth volunteers leading the way.
Throughout November, 10 of Delhi's districts will host their own unity marches.
Plus, a poster-making competition themed "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat - Aatmanirbhar Bharat" is on—the top 10 students from each district will be selected for a study tour to the Statue of Unity in Gujarat.