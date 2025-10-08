Nithari killer's fate hangs in balance as SC hears plea
The Supreme Court is about to decide the fate of Surendra Koli, who was at the center of the Nithari serial killings that shocked Noida between 2005 and 2007.
Koli, who worked as a domestic help at Moninder Singh Pandher's bungalow, was accused in 13 cases involving rape and murder after skeletal remains were found near the house.
Koli challenges final conviction through curative petition
Koli has already been acquitted in 12 out of 13 cases because of lack of evidence. He's now challenging his final conviction through a curative petition—the last legal option available.
The Supreme Court bench noted that keeping just one conviction when all others had similar evidence "would be a travesty of justice."
If this petition succeeds, Koli could walk free, leaving many victims' families feeling like justice may never truly be served.