Nithari killer's fate hangs in balance as SC hears plea

Koli challenges final conviction through curative petition

Koli has already been acquitted in 12 out of 13 cases because of lack of evidence. He's now challenging his final conviction through a curative petition—the last legal option available.

The Supreme Court bench noted that keeping just one conviction when all others had similar evidence "would be a travesty of justice."

If this petition succeeds, Koli could walk free, leaving many victims' families feeling like justice may never truly be served.