Next Article
VHP leader's house robbed, family held hostage in Delhi
India
Early Monday morning in Dhaulagarh, Palwal, armed robbers broke into VHP leader Om Prakash Sharma's home, holding his family hostage.
The gang disabled CCTV cameras and took everyone's phones before escaping with valuables worth around ₹50 lakh, plus a motorcycle and scooter.
Police catch all 4 suspects within 18 hours
Police acted fast—Superintendent Varun Singla set up a special team that caught all four suspects within 18 hours.
Most of the stolen cash and jewelry have been recovered, though the vehicles are still missing.
An FIR has been registered and police are checking if more people were involved.